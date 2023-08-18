Win Stuff
The triple digits return for your Friday

Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 8/17
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
This evening will be clear. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out near 70s°.

The heat will return with a vengeance tomorrow. Highs will top out into the low 100s for Friday, Saturday, & Sunday. Heat Indices will be between 105-115°.

The heat will continue into next week with no end in sight. Highs every day next week will top out into the low 100s with no rain.

