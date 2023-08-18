Win Stuff
Southern Miss deep at defensive line

By Taylor Curet
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - To play defensive line at Southern Miss, it requires a motor.

The Golden Eagles have a few who’ve played a lot of snaps, making it a tough decision who to roll out there on any given down. It’s a good problem to have.

Jalen Williams enters his junior season as a preseason All-Sun Belt second-teamer after racking up 49 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and two sacks in 2022.

The Tylertown native feels USM’s experience up front will pay major dividends this season.

“We communicate a lot so we’ll always be on the same page,” Williams said. “We’ll never have like a big bust and we’ll always play aggressive. We’re always flying to the ball and pursuing. That’s one thing I like about our defense this year, we’re never lazy. We’re always going to the ball, always going to make plays, never loafing. We basically want to be the most physical people on the field at all times. Whether it be run or pass, we want to hit you in the mouth and never stop. Play with tenacity and good effort and pursuit through all four quarters. And tire them out, make them give up. When they’re gasping for air, we’re still going full speed.”

