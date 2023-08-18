Win Stuff
Soso gym demolition under investigation

An investigation is now underway, according to a spokesperson with the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Soso gym has been demolished.

However, this isn’t the biggest issue of the battle between the town and the Jones County School District.

Soso Mayor Ralph Cahill said the entire demolition process was unlawful.

“The building could have had a chance, it was being protected through the antiquities law, and it was going to be landmarked,” said Cahill.

Cahill said the building isn’t going down without a fight.

“Everything here is not been done by the book,” Cahill said. “The Department of Antiquities, that a building that has been landmarked or in the process of being landmarked, is protected, and this is what you have in the background.”

An investigation is now underway, according to a spokesperson with the Mississippi Department of Archives and History. A statement reads in part:

“The Jones County School Board demolished the Soso School Gymnasium, which is a potential Mississippi landmark, making this action a violation of the Antiquities Law of Mississippi,” said Barry White, director, historic preservation division.

MDAH also alleges the Jones County School Board was made aware of the need for a permit but did not obtain one. The department will now work with its board of trustees and the attorney general’s office on the next steps.

When Jones County School District’s Superintendent Dr. B.R. Jones was asked about the demolition and investigation, he said, “Unfortunately, there’s nothing I can say at this time based on pending legal matters.”

Even though the building is gone, Cahill hopes to save some of the remnants as he awaits the results of the investigation into the school board’s decision to tear down a place he says is special to so many people.

“We teach our children to obey the laws, but now we got the people that’s teaching the children not to follow the laws,” Cahill said. “That’s what people are really mad about right there because it was done not by the book.”

The investigation is now being left up to the Miss. Attorney General’s Office on the next steps.

