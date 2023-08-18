Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Self-checkout isn’t coming to Trader Joe’s any time soon

The company’s president Jon Basalone squashed a rumor indicating his store may be installing...
The company’s president Jon Basalone squashed a rumor indicating his store may be installing the tech by saying it’s “as false as false can be.”(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Love it or hate it, self-checkout isn’t coming to Trader Joe’s any time soon.

The company’s president Jon Basalone squashed a rumor indicating his store may be installing the tech by saying it’s “as false as false can be.”

He added he believes in people, and he’s had difficulty using self-checkouts himself, and the data shows Basalone is in good company.

Two-thirds of shoppers say they’ve experienced a failure at a self-checkout.

Many stores install them because customers think they are faster, but research shows they actually aren’t.

In fact, stores that use them also experience more theft.

Basalone had a final indictment for self-checkout saying they are work and not fun.

He also addressed another Trader Joe’s rumor and said that cashiers are genuinely friendly people and aren’t encouraged to flirt with customers.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Geroge Ryan Walters, 43, of Laurel.
Murder charges upgraded against Jones Co. reserve deputy in deadly church shooting
Kahmaree Brown, 18, Sandersville.
Suspect charged with grand larceny in Jones Co.
The Jones County Sheriff's Department arrested Glendarrius Traylor (19), Eric Drummond (19),...
4 arrests after rash of auto burglaries across Jones County
Structure fire
Barn fire burns bright, causes significant damages in Jones County
Co-defendants Gregory Case second from right, and his son Brandon Case, both charged with...
Judge declares mistrial for 2 charged in attack on Black FedEx worker making delivery

Latest News

FILE - Police in Paris have arrested a man for jumping off the Eiffel Tower with a parachute.
Man jumps off Eiffel Tower with parachute
The ex-wife of Jared Bridegan has been arrested in connection with his death.
Ex-wife arrested in man's killing
This undated handout issued by Cheshire Constabulary shows of nurse Lucy Letby. A neonatal...
Nurse found guilty of killing 7 babies and trying to kill 6 others in a neonatal ward
A $1 Michigan home described as 'world's cheapest home' hits the market.
‘World’s cheapest home’ listed for sale for $1