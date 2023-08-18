Pine Belt Pet of the Week: Sheba

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Meet Sheba, this week’s Pine Belt Pet of the Week from New Hope Animal Rescue.

Sheba is a three-year-old Golden Lab Chow Mix.

Jessie Hubbard, the Executive Director at New Hope, said that Sheba’s been at the rescue since February or Early March.

“We actually had a call from a school that there were some puppies underneath, and there was like a wee little opening to be able to get in,” said Hubbard. “And luckily, we have a very small volunteer that was able to get under there and get the puppies. However, we were like, ‘Now we have nine bottle babies to feed,’ and that’s a lot. So, I made a post, and a girl was like, ‘I think I might have the mom.’”

Hubbard went on to say that Sheba was able to feed her babies, and all nine of them found their forever homes. Sheba, however, was left behind.

After nearly six months at the rescue, Hubbard hopes that Sheba finds her permanent home. She believes that Sheba certainly has plenty of wonderful qualities to do so!

“She’s potty trained, she’s good with other animals, including cats, and good with children,” said Hubbard. “I mean, she would be the ideal dog.”

Like all big decisions, though, Hubbard cautions that some thought needs to go into adopting an animal.

“If you have another adult dog, just make sure that they’d be friendly together because any dog can have a dog that they might not get along with,” said Hubbard. “But (Sheba) hasn’t not gotten along with anybody here. She’s been fine with (other dogs). You also need to make sure you understand that dogs shed, and they need to be fed, and they need vet care before adopting any pet. But she’s a good dog, so anybody that gets her is going to be lucky.

Sheba’s adoption fee has been waived, so if you’re interested, you can find her at New Hope Animal Rescue in Petal.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.