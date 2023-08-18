Win Stuff
PIB using FAA grant to seal cracks and paint runway, resurface other areas

The Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport is making good use of a new million-dollar federal grant.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Parts of Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport are getting a much-needed makeover, thanks to a $1 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The airport is using this year’s Airport Improvement Program grant to resurface parts of the taxiway.

That work began just a few days ago.

In the coming weeks, the funds will also be used to seal cracks on the runway and paint that area.

The cost of the project is about $370,000.

“This is an FY 2023 Airport Improvement Grant and always as I’ve told folks, when we get 10,000 (passengers) using the airport, flying out on the air service every year, we get a million dollars for capital improvement projects,” said Tom Heanue, executive director of the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport.

Heanue said funds not spent from this year’s grant will be saved and used for other projects in the future.

