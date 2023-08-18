Laurel City Council to hold public hearing to discuss ward lines

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel City Council will hold a public hearing to talk about the approved annexation of Southern Bone & Joint next Tuesday.

Even though the business is near the Calhoun community, the meeting is strictly just for the council to show where ward lines have changed and has nothing to do with the possible annexation of Calhoun.

“The mobile home dealership and the other properties around they were added but there was no opposition and so this has absolutely nothing to do with the study that we’re doing on annexing or seeing if we want to annex Calhoun from the Sportsplex to Highway 28,” said Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee.

The Public Hearing will begin at 9 a.m.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.