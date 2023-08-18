Win Stuff
Laurel City Council to hold public hearing to discuss ward lines

The Laurel City Council will hold a public hearing to talk about the approved annexation of Southern Bone and Joint next Tuesday.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel City Council will hold a public hearing to talk about the approved annexation of Southern Bone & Joint next Tuesday.

Even though the business is near the Calhoun community, the meeting is strictly just for the council to show where ward lines have changed and has nothing to do with the possible annexation of Calhoun.

“The mobile home dealership and the other properties around they were added but there was no opposition and so this has absolutely nothing to do with the study that we’re doing on annexing or seeing if we want to annex Calhoun from the Sportsplex to Highway 28,” said Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee.

The Public Hearing will begin at 9 a.m.

