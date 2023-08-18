How inflation impacts local animal shelters

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Across the Pine Belt, you can find a number of cats and dogs looking for their forever homes, but many are doing it from inside overcrowded shelters, a problem not only being seen in our state but also across the country.

“From stray pets to unplanned or unwanted litters of puppies and kittens…the number of animals needing assistance is really overwhelming,” said Ginny Sims, Southern Pines Animal Shelter executive director.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says that over six million dogs and cats are put into shelters every year, and hundreds of thousands don’t make it out alive.

Due to inflation, adoption numbers are down and the number of owner surrenders is up for financial reasons. Shelters here in the Pine Belt are struggling to keep up with the demand.

“Everyone that works in the rescue community is tired, they are exhausted, they are stretched to the end with financial help,” said Jessie Hubbard, New Hope Animla Rescue executive director. “It’s like every day I am begging people to donate because that is how we survive so if we don’t have donations then we don’t have a rescue and then the 85 to whatever we were taking in a month goes down to nothing and then what happens to those animals, they have nowhere to go.”

While the economy has struggled alongside inflation, shelters have too. The ASPCA estimates that it costs $1,391 annually to own a dog and $1,149 to own a cat.

Inflation has only made pet care more expensive as people are finding themselves not able to keep up with the rising costs.

“We’ve had more calls for surrender appointments than we ever have but we also have had less funds,” Sims said. “We have had less adoptions locally than we ever had before plus our transports have gone down a lot so we don’t have as many places to take our animals.”

As shelters continue to struggle to combat the demand for animals in need, they want to remind the public of the importance of assessing your finances before adopting a pet and spaying or neutering the ones you have to prevent uncontrolled breeding.

