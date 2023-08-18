Win Stuff
Hay falls from truck, causing 6-vehicle crash in Ridgeland

6-vehicle in Ridgeland sends 2 to hospital
6-vehicle in Ridgeland sends 2 to hospital(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A 6-vehicle pile-up on Interstate 220 in Ridgeland sent two people to the hospital Friday morning.

Ridgeland Police Chief Bryan Myers says several bales of hay fell off a truck, which caused the serious backup.

It happened north of Highland Colony Parkway around 9 a.m.

MDOT temporarily shut down all lanes of traffic so crews could clear the debris out of the road, but the scene has since cleared.

WLBT is working to find out the conditions of the people who had to be transported to the hospital.

