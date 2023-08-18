Win Stuff
Hattiesburg Injury Clinic starts up Friday: What you need to know

The Hattiesburg Clinic is hosting a "Friday Night Injury Clinic" to help athletes who get injured during the game.
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - People all across the Pine Belt are about to gather for football games at their favorite local high school.

Parents and student-athletes across 26 schools can enjoy the games even more knowing that immediate free healthcare is provided if needed.

Tomorrow, Friday night lights will be turned back on across the Pine Belt.

Unfortunately, with any sport, injuries do occur.

That’s why Hattiesburg Clinic hosts their “Friday Night Injury Clinic” to help athletes who get injured during the game.

“No insurance is required for those visits; we don’t charge for the visit with the physician,” said Jessica Tullos, primary sports medicine physician. “Obviously, if there’s an injury that requires follow-up with further imaging or anything like that then those will be set with insurance accordingly.”

However, this isn’t just for football players.

“Typically, the clinic runs from the beginning of the games to the end of the games and that’s offered free services for free evaluations by the sports medicine physician at that time for any of the athletes that are participating in the games, cheerleaders, band members; anyone that’s on the field during that time,” Tullos said.

This service is not only meant for the students who are injured but also allows the parents to have peace of mind as well.

“It just gives parents peace of mind to know on that same night that their kids have an injury, that we have a place to call that has providers willing to see them and can give them the care they need immediately without waiting till Saturday, Sunday, going to the emergency room, or even wait till Monday,” said Gary Shroud, manager of sports medicine with Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine.

The clinic is open starting Friday nights from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and is located in the Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine building at 103 Medical Park in Hattiesburg, next to Tatum Park.

26 schools are eligible for this service. For a full list, click HERE.

The only one not on the list, as it was just recently added, is Taylorsville High School.

This service is free; however, workers cannot treat chronic issues. Insurance is needed to participate if your student is injured.

This also applies to the opposing team that the schools are playing.

