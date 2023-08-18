GEWW week excitement at USM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -“Southern Miss to the top,” is being shouted around campus as Golden Eagle Welcome Week continues at USM.

On Thursday, new students got a chance to make their mark by taking part in the tradition of leaving a handprint on the Eagle Walk wall.

The Eagle Walk painting is just one of the events this week used to introduce freshmen and transfer students to the University of Southern Mississippi.

“I was a track and field athlete,” said Amaria, who is in her first year at USM after transferring from Austin Peay in Tennessee. ”So I didn’t get to see a lot of this stuff. I fell like a freshman.”

“This is a lot of new stuff going on. This is cool.”

Students showed off their moves as the excitement builds heading into Saturday’s Fan Fest, where Golden Eagle football supporters will get a chance to attend a practice.

“You actually get to meet those who are on the football fields so you just don’t feel like you just go to the football games just,” said USM senior Anna Hurd.” You get to meet the players. You get to meet the coaches. And of course, our mascot, Seymour.”

The season kicks off on Sept. 2, and the Fan Fest is free and open to the public.

