Foreign bomb threat called in to Canton Elementary School(WLBT)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Everyone is safe after a foreign bomb threat was called in to a local school Friday morning.

According to police, the bomb threat at Canton Elementary School came from Israel.

Because of the threat, all students and staff were safely evacuated but, ultimately, no bomb was found.

“The Canton Public School District places the utmost importance on the safety and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff,” a press release stated. “Leaders will take all necessary measures to ensure their protection, including prosecuting violators to the full extent of the law.”

The FBI is now investigating the matter.

