Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Deadline approaching to file claim in Facebook’s data privacy case

FILE - A host of class action lawsuits alleged third parties had access to private user...
FILE - A host of class action lawsuits alleged third parties had access to private user information.(KPIX, CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:12 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Time is running out for eligible Facebook users to file a claim in a data privacy settlement.

Facebook’s parent company Meta agreed to pay $725 million in December to settle a host of privacy-related class action lawsuits.

The suits alleged third parties had access to private user information.

Eligible users have until Aug. 25 to file a claim.

In order to be eligible, Facebook users must have had an account at any point between May 24, 2007 and Dec. 22, 2022.

The amount users could receive in a payment will depend on how long the account was held and how many users file a claim.

Administrative, legal and court costs will also be deducted from the overall settlement fund.

The final approval hearing for the settlement is scheduled for Sept. 7.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 17-year-old son is currently at the Jones County Juvenile Detention Facility waiting for...
Teenager charged for stabbing father Tuesday night in Jones Co.
The Jones County Sheriff's Department arrested Glendarrius Traylor (19), Eric Drummond (19),...
4 arrests after rash of auto burglaries across Jones County
Geroge Ryan Walters, 43, of Laurel.
Murder charges upgraded against Jones Co. reserve deputy in deadly church shooting
Wednesday’s announcement said that ALDI will continue to serve Winn-Dixie and Harveys...
Supermarket Shakeup: ALDI acquires Winn-Dixie parent Southeastern Grocers
Court testimonies also highlighted that Atwood, 18, of Taylorsville, admitted to investigators...
Bond set at $1M for suspect in pregnant teen murder in Laurel

Latest News

Southern Miss football
Southern Miss deep at defensive line
Videos showed the flames coming from one of its engines.
Videos show flames from engine of plane that returned to Houston airport after takeoff
Videos showed the flames coming from one of its engines.
Passenger records video of plane wing flames
Southern Miss football
Southern Miss deep at defensive line