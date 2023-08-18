City seeking name for new HFD ladder truck

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg and the Hattiesburg Fire Department need your help giving its new truck a name.

As a part of the Fiscal Year 2022 budget, the Hattiesburg Fire Department purchased a new ladder truck. This truck will be located at Station #1, which is located near the Hattiesburg High School, Hattiesburg Public School District Office and Hawkins Elementary.

Because of its location, the truck has been designed and wrapped in Hattiesburg Public School District colors with a mascot treatment and word marks.

Before the truck is delivered and commissioned for operation; however, officials are seeking local HPSD fans and supporters to give it a name.

All names submitted will be compiled into a list and a final name will be determined by a panel. This panel will include Mayor Toby Barker, Ward 4 Councilman Dave Ware, Fire Chief Sherrocko Stewart, Assistant Chief Chris Carr, a BC representative, a Station #1 representative and a representative from Hattiesburg Public School District.

Barker said submissions should have a meaning that can easily be communicated and have a connection to the school district, mascot, colors or mottos.

All local students, K-12, and community members are encouraged to submit a name through this form.

This will be the third of HFD’s fleet since 2017 that has been commissioned and named.

In 2018, the department purchased Engine #4 which was named by the 3rd Graders at Grace Christian Elementary School. It holds the name “Big Red” in honor of Coach Derek “Red” Jarvis from Hattiesburg High School who passed away unexpectedly that year.

Big Red is stationed at Fire Station #4 located on the Hwy 42 Bypass.

In 2021, the department purchased Engine #6 which was named by three local elementary students MJ Gleason and brothers Clark and Andrew Rutland. It holds the name “Screaming Eagle.”

It is stationed at Fire Station #6 near The University of Southern Mississippi.

