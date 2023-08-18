Burn bans issued for many Pine Belt counties

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A grass fire on the shoulder of I-59 was caught on a Mississippi Department of Transportation traffic camera earlier on Thursday around Hattiesburg.

Forrest and Lamar counties, however, are not under a burn ban at this time.

*A burn ban has now been issued for Perry County, and it is expected to last until Aug. 31.

Petal Fire Chief Joe Hendry said that his concerns about not having a burn ban continue to grow. Even if you are not under the ban, he suggests no burning should take place for safety reasons.

“Although we’re not under a burn ban, we do have very dry conditions, extreme drought and need to be really conscious when we’re doing that,” said Hendry. “It would be better to put it off till we get some rain.”

As a reminder, these activities are prohibited under a burn ban:

Bonfires

Campfires

Fire pits

Fire rings

Burn barrels

Field burning

Debris burning

Here is what is allowed during a burn ban

Propane / Gas heaters and grills

Charcoal grills

To find out if you are under a burn ban and when it will expire, click HERE.

