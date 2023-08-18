Win Stuff
Annual Prom provides disco dancing opportunities for Pine Belt senior citizens

By Charles Herrington
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A senior care professional organization and the City of Hattiesburg teamed up Thursday to hold a special party for the disco generation.

The Marketing Professionals for Senior Living and Hattiesburg hosted an annual “Senior Prom” at the Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center.

“You come out for the excitement, you come out because this is, COVID, you know, still be careful, but everybody has got to feel alive and just do something,” said Fannie Evans, one of the dozens of senior citizens who danced at the event.

The event was for folks 55 and over and featured all sorts of classic disco and R&B tunes, performed by Hattiesburg artist Charles Carter.

“I told somebody this morning, I’ve been coming since I was in high school to this. I used to get to skip school to come,” said Whitney Kelley, vice president of the Marketing Professionals for Senior Living.

The Hattiesburg Fire Department and cadets from the Youth Challenge Academy at Camp Shelby helped serve lunch to the special guests at the community center.

“Some people can’t really move a lot, but getting up there, a big smile on their face, that’s what makes it all worth it, right there,” said Rob Mordica, a home care consultant at Home Instead Senior Care and one of those who danced during the event.

