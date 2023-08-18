08/18 Ryan’s “100s Return” Friday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

You read the name of the forecast right, yesterday was our last day below 100 for a while! Even then it was just by one degree with a high of 99, but today’s will continue the slow climb up the thermometer...stopping around 102 today. Thankfully the humidity is still playing along nicely today, but after today will be playing...less nicely. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised to see dewpoints in the upper 70s by next Wednesday/Thursday, which is also when I’m forecasting some of the highest afternoon highs I ever have. Nothing apocalyptic or anything, but there isn’t a day on the 10-Day forecast under 100, and I have at least one day reaching 106. So the difference all week long is just a handful of degrees, but factor in the humidity and it will “feel” like a 20-30 degree increase.

That puts us right back in “dangerous heat” territory with no end in sight, so feel free to enjoy today’s drier heat while you still can!

