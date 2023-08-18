Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

08/18 Ryan’s “100s Return” Friday Morning Forecast

Yesterday was close, but still south of 100 with lower humidity...though that changes now.
08/18 Ryan’s “100s Return” Friday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning, Pine Belt!

You read the name of the forecast right, yesterday was our last day below 100 for a while! Even then it was just by one degree with a high of 99, but today’s will continue the slow climb up the thermometer...stopping around 102 today. Thankfully the humidity is still playing along nicely today, but after today will be playing...less nicely. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised to see dewpoints in the upper 70s by next Wednesday/Thursday, which is also when I’m forecasting some of the highest afternoon highs I ever have. Nothing apocalyptic or anything, but there isn’t a day on the 10-Day forecast under 100, and I have at least one day reaching 106. So the difference all week long is just a handful of degrees, but factor in the humidity and it will “feel” like a 20-30 degree increase.

That puts us right back in “dangerous heat” territory with no end in sight, so feel free to enjoy today’s drier heat while you still can!

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Geroge Ryan Walters, 43, of Laurel.
Murder charges upgraded against Jones Co. reserve deputy in deadly church shooting
Kahmaree Brown, 18, Sandersville.
Suspect charged with grand larceny in Jones Co.
The Jones County Sheriff's Department arrested Glendarrius Traylor (19), Eric Drummond (19),...
4 arrests after rash of auto burglaries across Jones County
Structure fire
Barn fire burns bright, causes significant damages in Jones County
Co-defendants Gregory Case second from right, and his son Brandon Case, both charged with...
Judge declares mistrial for 2 charged in attack on Black FedEx worker making delivery

Latest News

08/18 Ryan’s “100s Return” Friday Morning Forecast
08/18 Ryan’s “100s Return” Friday Morning Forecast
-
Burn bans issued for many Pine Belt counties
Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 8/17
The triple digits return for your Friday
Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 8/17
Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 8/17