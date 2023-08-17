William Carey School of Education receives $2.1M grant

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University has received a $2.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education, catering to those wanting to teach in the STEM field.

William Carey is 1 of 8 colleges and universities to receive this type of grant award this year and the only one from Mississippi.

“We’re trying to help people answer the call to teach,” said University President Dr. Ben Burnett. “We have graduated over 1,000 education majors just in the last 2 years, so this will just help us accelerate that and specifically in a needed area in science and technology but also special education. Those are some of the most critical shortage areas in the state of Mississippi.”

Students will be paired with a teaching mentor in their junior and senior years, learning teaching strategies for STEM.

After graduating, the student will be required to work in their partner school for two years.

“Ultimately, at the end of the day, it’s about student achievement and the skills that they are going to learn in this program will allow them to work with their students to enhance their problem-solving skills, critical thinking skills, foundational skills our students will need in every classroom,” said Dean of Education Dr. Teresa Poole. “As a former science teacher, this is encouraging for me because a lot of the time students are not introduced to STEM content until their secondary years.”

U.S. Rep. Mike Ezell said this grant will help not only with the retention of teachers in the state but also inspire those reaching for this goal in their futures.

“Our young folks are hungry for a better education system and to be a part of making something better for not only the state but for our country,” said Ezell. “So, this is going to pay big dividends, way more than this grant will ever give us. Just what will come from this for our young folks going through the system here and being a good contributor to America.”

Those selected for the program will serve in the following districts:

Covington County

Forest County

Greenville

Hattiesburg

Laurel

Picayune

Stone County

Vicksburg-Warren County

