WDAM 7 weekend sports lineup on NBC, ABC
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 is coming at you with another list of sports programming on NBC and ABC.
Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming this weekend on Saturday, Aug. 19, and Sunday, Aug. 20, on NBC and ABC.
WDAM 7 NBC 7.1
|Saturday
|Times
|Soccer: Premier League Tottenham v. Manchester United
|11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
|Track & Field: World Track & Field Championships - Budapest, Hungary
|1:30 p.m. - 3 p.m.
|Golf: U.S. Amateur Championship
|3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
|Sunday
|Times
|Track & Field: World Track & Field Championships - Budapest, Hungary
|11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
|Golf: U.S. Amateur Championship
|3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
|NFL Saints Preseason: New Orleans @ LA Chargers
|6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
WDAM 7 ABC 7.2
|Saturday
|Times
|German Bundesliga
|11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
|WNBA Presented by Google: Los Angeles Sparks @ Las Vegas Aces
|1:30 p.m. - 4 p.m.
|Sunday
|Times
|Little League World Series Presented by T-Mobile
|1 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.