WDAM 7 weekend sports lineup on NBC, ABC

By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 is coming at you with another list of sports programming on NBC and ABC.

Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming this weekend on Saturday, Aug. 19, and Sunday, Aug. 20, on NBC and ABC.

WDAM 7 NBC 7.1

SaturdayTimes
Soccer: Premier League Tottenham v. Manchester United11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Track & Field: World Track & Field Championships - Budapest, Hungary1:30 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Golf: U.S. Amateur Championship3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
SundayTimes
Track & Field: World Track & Field Championships - Budapest, Hungary11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Golf: U.S. Amateur Championship3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
NFL Saints Preseason: New Orleans @ LA Chargers6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

WDAM 7 ABC 7.2

SaturdayTimes
German Bundesliga11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
WNBA Presented by Google: Los Angeles Sparks @ Las Vegas Aces 1:30 p.m. - 4 p.m.
SundayTimes
Little League World Series Presented by T-Mobile 1 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

