WDAM 7 Weekend Preview - Aug. 17, 2023
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Another weekend in the Pine Belt means there’s another round of events taking place in and around the area.
Below is the list of events that will be happening in Pine Belt:
- Back to School Mini-Golf at Laurel-Jones County Library - Thursday, Aug. 17 from 4-8 p.m.
- “Celebrate back to school with a round of mini-golf at the library!”
- Kids age 18 and under get in free. Adults pay $5 each for entry.
- Snacks available for purchase
- Last round will be at 7:30 p.m.
- Live at Five H’Burg’s Downtown SummerTunes - Friday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m.
- Location: Town Square Park in Hattiesburg
- Night of live music by Holley Rumbarger & The Relics
- The event is brought to you in partnership with the University of Southern Mississippi to celebrate Golden Eagle Welcome Week
- 2023 Southern Miss Fanfest - Saturday, Aug. 19
- Location: M.M. Roberts Stadium on the USM campus in Hattiesburg
- To feature a view of Golden Eagle football practice, chances to interact with players and hear from Head Coach Will Hall
- 9:30 a.m. - Watch Golden Eagle football practice from the South End Zone
- Kids will have a chance to meet and interact with football players and Seymour on the field after practice. NO PHOTO OR VIDEO OF PRACTICE IS ALLOWED
- 10:45 a.m. - Hear from Head Coach Will Hall in the Touchdown Club
- The event is free and open to the public, with no registration required.
- Concessions will be available for purchase.
- The event is brought to you by The Southern Miss Alumni Association, in partnership with Southern Miss Athletics.
- For more information, call (601) 266-5013 or email Anthony.Palazzolo@usm.edu.
- Hattiesburg Avenues Wide Yard Sale - Saturday, Aug. 19 at 8 a.m.
- The Little Wine Shoppe’s Hub City Wine Festival - Saturday, Aug. 19 from 2-5 p.m.
- Location: The Bottling Company - 126 Mobile St., Hattiesburg
- Wine Festival will include more than 100 wine selections, as more than 15 countries will be represented by those choices, along with food pairings.
- Three types of tickets. Click HERE to purchase:
- Early Admission: Grants entry at 2 p.m.
- General Admission: Grants entry at 3 p.m.
- Designated Driver: Food only, no wine. Entry granted at any time.
- All attendees must be the age of 21 or older. You will be asked to give an ID at entry.
- Walmart Wellness Day - Saturday, Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Allow customers to get free health screenings and affordable immunizations
- List of screenings and immunizations that will be offered:
- Screenings: Glucose; cholesterol; blood pressure; body mass index and vision screenings at select locations
- Immunizations: Flu, COVID-19; HPV; pneumonia; tetanus; measles; mumps; rubella (MMR); varicella (chicken pox/shingles); whooping cough (TDAP); Hepatitis A & B and more (No cost to patient for COVID-19 vaccines)
- Wellness resources will also be available
- Click HERE to find a participating Walmart in your neighborhood.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.