Suspect charged with grand larceny in Jones Co.

Kahmaree Brown, 18, Sandersville.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - An 18-year-old from Sandersville was arrested and charged with grand larceny Thursday, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

JCSD said Kahmaree Brown had been booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

Sgt. J.D. Carter, JCSD investigator, said this was the fourth arrest this week made by JCSD in connection with the thefts of ATVs and motorcycles in Jones County.

Carter said more arrests are possible as the department continues to pursue leads.

“Our investigation has been in full-court press mode since these thefts began,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “We are far from done so expect more news to come on these investigations. The crime victims deserve to see justice prevail and that’s what we are striving to accomplish.”

