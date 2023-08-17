Win Stuff
School districts combat national bus driver shortage

Both the Marion County School District and the Columbia School District have been able to successfully navigate through the crisis.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Bus driver shortages have been affecting the entire country, but both the Marion County School District and the Columbia School District have been able to successfully navigate through the crisis.

The Marion County School District has been actively recruiting this summer, hoping to combat the national crisis.

“If you were around town, you probably saw one of our buses now hiring,” said Marion County Superintendent Carl Michael Day. “We’ve strategically around the county and the city of Columbia. With that, we were able to recruit quite a few extra drivers this summer.”

The Columbia School District also knows how important bus drivers are to a student’s experience.

“In the summer, they’re up and it’s hot and they’re trying to cool the bus down,” said Columbia School District Superintendent Dr. Jason Harris. “In the winter, they have to get there, start a bus and let it warm up and try to go. They carry the most precious cargo every day up and down the road and just they need to be thankful for them and everything that they do picking them up and delivering them home safely.”

School districts are also now being held to stricter hiring regulations.

Marion County is working to implement a 2-way radio communication system to make drivers and students feel safer on routes.

“We’ll have two-way communication on all of our buses so the drivers feel safer, where we can track them GPS much like your ‘Life360′ program, so we can monitor routes and try to optimize our number of time routes as well as the amount of time drivers and students have to stay on a bus route every day,” Day said.

Both school districts are still actively recruiting bus drivers, but they are only lacking a few positions.

