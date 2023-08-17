Win Stuff
MSDH confirms first four cases of West Nile Virus in 2023

Mosquito
MSDH confirms first four cases of West Nile Virus in 2023(Katja Schulz / CC BY 2.0)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health has confirmed the first four West Nile Virus human cases in Mississippi for this year.

The cases are in Hinds, Jackson, and Lamar counties. Peak West Nile Virus season can run through October, so the health department advises you to take precautions against mosquitoes that spread the virus.

It is recommended to use mosquito repellant, dress protectively, and clear your yard of standing water.

