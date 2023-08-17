MFC IMT activated to help coordinate wildfire efforts due to weather conditions

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Forestry Commission mobilized an Incident Management Team to coordinate operations due to the current hot, dry, and windy weather conditions.

A team of approximately 24 IMT personnel from various parts of the state set up operations in Wiggins, Mississippi, last week. The IMT is working with local, state, and federal partners to pool resources to effectively manage areas with the highest risk for wildfires.

The IMTs will remain deployed as long as they are needed.

According to Russell Bozeman, Mississippi’s State Forester, the IMT is “organized using the nationally recognized National Incident Management System, and with this extensive training, the team will provide organizational structure to help improve the efficiency and effectiveness of operations.”

“We stand ready to provide an experienced incident management team and post the team members where they are needed most in the current state of dry weather conditions,” he continued.

The MFC IMT is a collaboration of MFC employees who perform various tasks related to incident response. The IMT trains and responds statewide to disaster events such as hurricanes, tornadoes, and wildfires.

The IMT also conducts training exercises, such as the MFC Heavy Equipment Academy for MFC employees.

This activation of the MFC IMT is a proactive measure to ensure the safety and well-being of Mississippi residents during this period of heightened wildfire risk.

By coordinating efforts and resources, the IMT aims to enhance the overall response capabilities and effectively manage the situation.

The MFC wants to discourage residents from burning outdoors and pay attention to local burn bans.

For more information and updates on the wildfire situation and to view current burn bans, please visit the Mississippi Forestry Commission website at www.mfc.ms.gov.

