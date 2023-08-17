Win Stuff
Jones Co. seeking info in ATV theft investigation

A 2016 Polaris 570 Sportsman ATV, titanium matted metallic gray and dark green in color, was...
A 2016 Polaris 570 Sportsman ATV, titanium matted metallic gray and dark green in color, was reported stolen from a residence on Springhill Road.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department needs your help in an ATV theft investigation.

JCSD said a 2016 Polaris 570 Sportsman ATV, titanium matted metallic gray and dark green in color, was reported stolen from a residence on Springhill Road and was last seen at the residence on June 3.

Anyone with information on the person/s responsible for this theft is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867). 

