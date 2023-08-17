Jones Co. seeking info in ATV theft investigation

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department needs your help in an ATV theft investigation.

JCSD said a 2016 Polaris 570 Sportsman ATV, titanium matted metallic gray and dark green in color, was reported stolen from a residence on Springhill Road and was last seen at the residence on June 3.

Anyone with information on the person/s responsible for this theft is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.