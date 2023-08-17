How the excessive heat is affecting plants across the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The heat we have experienced over the last several weeks is not only making us feel miserable.

It’s important to remember your plants are really feeling the heat as well.

“We haven’t had this since 2011, so this is kind of a new thing with us but we have to keep going, we have to keep growing, right now we’re growing mums,” said Teresa Gammel, the owner of Vesley’s Nursery. “We’re watering mums twice a day to keep them going.”

Nurseries and landscapers have seen business drop since the temperatures began to rise.

“... It has been dying off some because of the water issue, the temperatures have definitely impacted us,” Gammel said.

As temperatures have gone up, it’s been tough keeping up with plants and landscapes.

“The thing with the grass, once you put it down, it’s got to be watered and it’s a little more tough to keep alive in this heat, still doable, but more water, higher water bills for folks so there focusing more on their patios and flower beds,” said Tyler Bowen with Pro Grade Sod and Stone.

When the landscaping grass dries out, it’s tough trying to sell the product. Though every summer is hot, landscapers say this did not happen last year.

“Last summer we were able to set the product out on the pallet a little bit longer but this summer as soon as we get it in we’ve got to get it out really quickly to make sure it doesn’t dry out too quickly,” Bowen said.

