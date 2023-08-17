Hospitals see increase in hot pavement injuries

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Pavement can be hot enough during this scorching weather to cause serious burns. Local medical centers are seeing an increase in those burn cases.

“If you can’t put your palm down on the pavement and have that be comfortable you probably shouldn’t be walking on it with your feet,” said Dr. Derek Culnan.

That’s the advice from the Medical Director of the MS Burn, Hand, and Reconstructive Centers at Baptist Medical Center. The New Jersey native has been specializing in burns, plastic, and critical care surgery in Mississippi for seven years. Since temperatures have topped 100 degrees recently he’s treated eight to 10 patients for hot pavement burns.

“I’ve had to treat several people who had significant burns requiring skin grafting,” said the burn surgeon. “Some people who’ve had extensive hospital stays. For some of these burns where they’re stuck down for a protracted period of time.”

Even a brief time on hot pavement can result in burns for those with thin skin, children, and the elderly. The hot sun beaming down on concrete surfaces can intensify temperatures higher than the 100-degree air temperature.

“Under our epidermis is our dermis and that can start getting killed again with a pavement 170 degrees in seconds,” said Culnan.

The physician recommends you avoid walking on hot surfaces, and if you do so walk with someone who can help you if you fall.

“If you’re a person who has diabetes you really need to think if you can even go walk outside on a hot day with thin shoes or slippers,” said Culnan. “You might need thicker boots on to really block from that heat if you can’t feel your feet.”

Recently, some patients have experienced second-degree burns from hot pavement requiring hospital treatment for up to two months.

