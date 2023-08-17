Ellisville Fire Department gets new fire truck

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Ellisville has a new fire truck to help serve and protect the community.

The city paid about $400,000 for the new engine.

The newer model has upgraded technology that will make it easier for firefighters working calls in Ellisville.

The truck is replacing outdated equipment.

Ellisville Fire Department Lt. James Garick said the department was able to get the truck faster than usual.

“Usually, there’s a pretty long wait, about a year and a half to get a truck or so, so Kyle the Fire Chief was able to find it, locate it, and the aldermen, the mayor, everybody for the city was on board for it,” said Garick. “So we were able to get the truck here in service in about a month.”

The City of Ellisville has three fire stations that serve a population of about 3,500 residents.

