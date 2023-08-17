Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Ellisville Fire Department gets new fire truck

The City of Ellisville has a new fire truck to help serve and protect the community.
By Cam Bonelli
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Ellisville has a new fire truck to help serve and protect the community.

The city paid about $400,000 for the new engine.

The newer model has upgraded technology that will make it easier for firefighters working calls in Ellisville.

The truck is replacing outdated equipment.

Ellisville Fire Department Lt. James Garick said the department was able to get the truck faster than usual.

“Usually, there’s a pretty long wait, about a year and a half to get a truck or so, so Kyle the Fire Chief was able to find it, locate it, and the aldermen, the mayor, everybody for the city was on board for it,” said Garick. “So we were able to get the truck here in service in about a month.”

The City of Ellisville has three fire stations that serve a population of about 3,500 residents.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
Suspect charged in shooting death of pregnant teen in Laurel
The 17-year-old son is currently at the Jones County Juvenile Detention Facility waiting for...
Teenager charged for stabbing father Tuesday night in Jones Co.
Jones County deputies said 61-year-old George Shirley allegedly shot a gun at his wife and an...
Deputies arrest Ovett man for shooting at two, including his wife
“Our investigation into multiple ATV and motorcycle thefts involving these three individuals...
2 search warrants lead to recovery of multiple stolen ATVs, motorcycles in Jones Co.
Garrett William Mangum, 30, was found guilty of three counts of sexual battery and two counts...
Deer camera played role in Jasper Co. child sex abuse conviction

Latest News

Geroge Ryan Walters, 43, of Laurel.
Upgraded charges filed against off-duty Jones County reserve deputy in deadly church parking lot shooting
Petal wide receiver Cayden Burger
Players of the Pine Belt: Petal senior WR Cayden Burger
Petal wide receiver Cayden Burger
Players of the Pine Belt: Petal senior WR Cayden Burger
6pm Headlines 8/16
6pm Headlines 8/16