Barn fire burns bright, causes significant damages in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A barn fire in Jones County caused significant damage and left one person with minor injuries on Wednesday night.

The Jones County Fire Council reported the fire occurred around 10 p.m. on August 16 at 180 Stringer Road.

When emergency crews arrived, they found the barn was already fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters immediately began battling the fire. They also assisted with removing various pieces of equipment and hay bales from the barn.

The fire caused significant damage to the barn and damaged several tractors, trailers and a hay baler.

One individual also sustained minor injuries but declined transport to the hospital for further evaluation or treatment.

Responding units included the following:

Southwest VFD

Boggy VFD

South Jones VFD

Moselle VFD

Union VFD

