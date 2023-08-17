Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Barn fire burns bright, causes significant damages in Jones County

Structure fire
Structure fire(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A barn fire in Jones County caused significant damage and left one person with minor injuries on Wednesday night.

The Jones County Fire Council reported the fire occurred around 10 p.m. on August 16 at 180 Stringer Road.

When emergency crews arrived, they found the barn was already fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters immediately began battling the fire. They also assisted with removing various pieces of equipment and hay bales from the barn.

The fire caused significant damage to the barn and damaged several tractors, trailers and a hay baler.

One individual also sustained minor injuries but declined transport to the hospital for further evaluation or treatment.

Responding units included the following:

  • Southwest VFD
  • Boggy VFD
  • South Jones VFD
  • Moselle VFD
  • Union VFD

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 17-year-old son is currently at the Jones County Juvenile Detention Facility waiting for...
Teenager charged for stabbing father Tuesday night in Jones Co.
The Jones County Sheriff's Department arrested Glendarrius Traylor (19), Eric Drummond (19),...
4 arrests after rash of auto burglaries across Jones County
Wednesday’s announcement said that ALDI will continue to serve Winn-Dixie and Harveys...
Supermarket Shakeup: ALDI acquires Winn-Dixie parent Southeastern Grocers
Court testimonies also highlighted that Atwood, 18, of Taylorsville, admitted to investigators...
Bond set at $1M for suspect in pregnant teen murder in Laurel
The two-car collision occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, August 14, at the Bouie River Bridge...
1 injured in accident on I-59 Bouie River bridge

Latest News

Geroge Ryan Walters, 43, of Laurel.
Murder charges upgraded against Jones Co. reserve deputy in deadly church shooting
Ellisville Fire Department gets new fire truck
Ellisville Fire Department gets new fire truck
Petal wide receiver Cayden Burger
Players of the Pine Belt: Petal senior WR Cayden Burger
Petal wide receiver Cayden Burger
Players of the Pine Belt: Petal senior WR Cayden Burger