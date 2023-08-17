08/17 Ryan’s “Coolest & Driest” Friday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

This morning was about as good as it gets for comfortable weather in mid-August, seeing lows as far down the thermometer as 62 degrees in the area this morning! Hattiesburg’s lowest was right around 67, still almost fall-like with the lower humidity. This afternoon’s humidity will still be playing nice as well, expected to linger in the “comfy” range around 65 degrees dewpoint, so our slightly warmer high today of 97 won’t feel noticeably worse. We’ll get one more decent morning out of this front Friday before things start to get muggy again, which they will quickly.

Expect the same hot and humid conditions we’ve been stuck with for weeks to return and stick around once again. Highs return to the 100s by Friday, and by Saturday I’d say our heat index will be back in the 110+ range. Temperatures bounce around next week, never expected hotter than 105 or cooler than 100, with one exception. Next Monday has our highest chance of rain over the next two weeks at 20%, meaning they aren’t guaranteed. The humidity is even expected to climb even higher by the middle of next week, with lows in the 80s possible. Enjoy today while you can because the dangerous heat and humidity is rushing back.

