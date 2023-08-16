Win Stuff
Volunteer Firefighters continue battling wildfires on HWY 607

West Hancock only has five volunteers in rotation to man these fires. Other departments on the front lines in Hancock County are also understaffed.
By Noah Noble
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Hancock County firefighters continued to battle wildfires and brutal heat Tuesday.

On Highway 607, the West Hancock Volunteer Fire Department responded to a brush fire that spread to the side of the roadway. This is the same fire that they have been fighting since Friday.

“It’s rough, especially with the smoke blowing and the fire coming around you,” said West Hancock Volunteer Assistant Fire Chief Chris Albrektson. He and his crew said they are exhausted from the long hours spent fighting fires around I-10. This has been brutal,” he said. “We had a firefighter yesterday go to the hospital. It’s all about safety. It’s all about staying where we can so that everyone can go home at the end of the day.”

Other volunteer departments have also been critical in the rush to control the wildfires.

“It was just nonstop,” said Bayside Volunteer Assistant Fire Chief Josh Lombard. “I’ve never seen it like that before in this county. Most of my firemen are brand new, so this was their first big experience like that. Most of them were awestruck of how big this fire was in nature.”

