Teenager charged for stabbing father Tuesday night in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 17-year-old is behind bars in Jones County after stabbing his father multiple times in Jones County Tuesday night.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said the son was arrested and charged with aggravated assault for the stabbing.

According to the sheriff’s department, deputies responded to the stabbing on Dry Swamp Road in the Powers community around 9:42 p.m.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a 38-year-old man lying on the floor of a home suffering from multiple stab wounds.

JCSD said the alleged attacker, the man’s son, was arrested by deputies outside the home.

JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor said the stabbing victim was being attended to by two civilian women, reportedly a direct family member and a family friend, when JCSD Sgt. J.D. Carter made contact with him.

Carter then gave emergency first aid and was joined moments later by several Powers Fire & Rescue emergency medical responders (EMRs) who joined in with life-saving measures to stop the bleeding from the multiple wounds.

The sheriff’s department said EMServ Ambulance Service medics arrived on the scene and started advanced emergency medical care and directed the medical efforts of the emergency services team. The victim was then taken to South Central Regional Medical Center by EMServ with a Powers Fire & Rescue EMR riding to aid with bleeding control.

“We certainly commend the actions of the two civilians, Powers Fire & Rescue emergency medical responders, EMServ medics and our deputies who teamed up to administer life-saving medical care to the stabbing victim in the pre-hospital setting,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin.

Carter said the victim is in stable condition at SCRMC and will have to undergo surgery for his injuries.

The 17-year-old son is currently at the Jones County Juvenile Detention Facility waiting for his initial appearance in Jones County Youth Court before Judge Wayne Thompson, according to JCSD.

“This incident is under investigation, and we are working to determine the facts leading up to the altercation that preceded the stabbing of the father by his son,” Berlin said.

