Talks of closing Jackson Zoo emerge during budget hearings

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Zoo could be in danger of closing down.

It’s one of several assets the city council is considering doing away with as budget talks continue.

Wednesday will likely be a critical day as far as what the future holds for the century-old park.

That’s when department heads with the Parks and Recreation Department are expected to take questions from council members about how the city can justify budgeting millions for something that’s only generating thousands.

In March, a 3 On Your Side investigation revealed staffing shortages, subpar revenue, and rapidly declining attendance levels were all contributing to an old collection of animals at the Jackson Zoo, which in turn, were contributing to hundreds of animal deaths.

Five months later, on Monday, Jackson city council members revealed the zoo has brought in just $50,000 in revenue from year to date.

Meanwhile, leaders within Parks and Rec are asking the council to set aside $1.8 million for the century-old park.

“Sometime back when Dr. Blain was Chief Administrative Officer, there was a plan presented to us to shutter the zoo. Can you work on some numbers of what that looks like over a period of time?” Council President Aaron Banks asked the city’s chief financial officer Monday.

“I think it’s ridiculous to fund $1.8 million and only get $50,000 in revenue. Even if there was a 100% increase from its performance, that’s just $100,000,” Banks added. “I think it would be insane to continue to do that when we have so many other problems.”

Part of the money Parks and Rec is asking the city for would go toward bringing in new animals and likely help fill some of the zoo’s empty exhibits.

But at the end of the day, multiple council people have expressed it’s a dollars and cents issue. That includes the councilman who represents the ward where the zoo is located.

“I’m supportive of the zoo. It’s in my area, and I’ll do whatever I can to keep it there. But we have to make sense of all our budget items, and this is another taxpayer’s expense. We have so many different expenses that we have to look for,” Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley said.

Some of those expenses include:

“We need money for paving streets, street marking, traffic signals. We need money for fire department raises. We need money for different technologies within JPD. There are a lot of critical needs in our city,” Hartley said. Every single decision has to be weighed, and this is one of them.”

Other assets Councilman Banks mentioned the city is considering doing away with are constituent services, internal audit, and PEG.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.