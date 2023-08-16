Win Stuff
Police official reacts to shooting death of pregnant teen in Laurel

The investigation is taking a toll on Laurel Police Department Chief Tommy Cox and the first responders who rushed to help.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Emotions are high in Laurel after the shooting death of a pregnant teenager Monday night.

The investigation is also taking a toll on Laurel Police Department Chief Tommy Cox and the first responders who rushed to help.

“Prayers go out to the family, this is just a horrible horrible situation,” said Cox. “Any murder’s horrible, but it seems like when you’re talking about younger people and there’s a child involved, this is just much worse than usual.”

“Unfortunately, a young female suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, she was pregnant at the time. So, obviously, EMServ was called, transported to South Central for treatment where I understand she delivered a baby girl.”

Victim identified in shooting death of pregnant teen in Laurel

On Tuesday, 18-year-old Tavaris Atwood was arrested in Smith County. Police say he’s from Taylorsville, but he’s been transported to Jones County to face LPD charges.

“... He is standing charged with one count of second-degree murder at this point, and he will have his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court tomorrow,” Cox said.

When asked about the relationship between the victim and Atwood, Cox declined to comment.

“I don’t really want to comment on their relationship or motive,” Cox said. “Obviously, there was some type of disturbance, but any further, I just want to leave for the case.”

Atwood will have his initial appearance Wednesday in the Laurel Municipal Court at noon.

