Players of the Pine Belt: PCS senior QB Cannon Crowder

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - First-year head coach Michael Brown’s been hard at work this summer getting Presbyterian Christian ready for the 2023 football season.

Senior quarterback Cannon Crowder has been a helping hand throughout the process.

“I feel really good,” Crowder said. “We don’t have a lot of returning guys but the new coaching staff’s been preparing us very well. I feel a lot better this year going into it than I did last year. I think we’re more prepared and we’re ready.”

Brown takes over the program with 23 years of coaching experience on his resume.

He feels confident headed into week one with a signal-caller like Crowder. The two-sport athlete has proved he can handle the spotlight.

“Cannon with baseball and other things when practice started he kinda started to show his athleticism and that air about being a quarterback,” Brown said. “He kinda showed up that he’s the guy.”

Crowder has taken a liking to what coach Brown is bringing to the table.

“He focuses on the little things,” Crowder said. “He says all the time the score will take care of itself. We do our job and the score will take care of itself.”

The senior quarterback is all business this season.

Crowder’s goals are simple, but his actions behind them go a long way.

“I’ll be a leader and I’m here to win,” Crowder said. “I’ll find the open guy, I’ll make the best throw I can. I’m trusting them to go get it. We got some young guys and a couple older guys. But I trust them and we’re gonna get it done.”

The countdown to week one is nearly over.

As a new era begins, PCS wants to steal the show on Friday nights.

“I wanna see how physical we are,” Brown said. “These guys are a team. ‘Us,’ I say we’re going to break it down on, that’s what we break it down on. You’re going to see hopefully an organized group of guys that are fundamentally sound and they’re going to play fast with urgency, tempo and focus and the score will take care of itself.”

