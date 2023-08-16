One more day of low humidity before the heat returns this weekend.

This evening will be clear. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the mid to upper 60s°.

Tomorrow will be our last day of low humidity. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

The heat will return with a vengeance by the end of this week. Highs will top out into the low 100s for Friday, Saturday, & Sunday. Heat Indices will be between 105-115°.

The heat will continue into next week with no end in sight. Highs every day next week will top out into the low 100s with no rain.

