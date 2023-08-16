One more day of low humidity before the heat returns this weekend.
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
This evening will be clear. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the mid to upper 60s°.
Tomorrow will be our last day of low humidity. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
The heat will return with a vengeance by the end of this week. Highs will top out into the low 100s for Friday, Saturday, & Sunday. Heat Indices will be between 105-115°.
The heat will continue into next week with no end in sight. Highs every day next week will top out into the low 100s with no rain.
