MDHS announces SNAP fraud replacement

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi’s population is one of the highest in the country among people using EBT/SNAP benefits.

With hundreds of thousands of households using these benefits to feed their families, many have been left subject to fraud.

Now, the Mississippi Department of Human Services says there is a way to recoup those funds.

“This new federal law that took place in December, but retroactively back to October 1, 2022, allows MDHS to finally reimburse those benefits that may be skimmed and stolen from Mississippi’s neediest residents,” said Mark Jones, chief communications officer for MDHS.

Jones said the law helped create an allowance for victims of SNAP fraud; something that wasn’t available for those scammed in the past.

“Federally, until that law passed in December, there was no allowance to replace benefits nationwide,” Jones said.

The report can be filed by calling the number on the back of the card or visiting the MDHS website.

Even though the SNAP benefits can be reimbursed, Jones offers a few tips on how to protect yourself and your card.

“I would say frequent pin changes at least monthly,” Jones said. “If you use it at a store that you’ve never used it before, go ahead and change it. You can do that online.”

Jones adds that when you make those pin changes, remember to keep them guessing.

“Use random numbers,” Jones said. “Don’t make it easy for other people to guess whether they have your information or not,” Jones said.

Fraud victims between Oct. 1, 2022, and Aug. 13, 2023, have until October 23, 2023, to file a claim.

