Jeremy McSwain speaks ahead of November general election

McSwain is running as an independent against Republican Jacob Garner.
By Jay Harrison
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - With the Miss. 2023 general election just two months away, two candidates are running for sheriff in Perry County: Republican Jacob Garner and Independent Jeremy McSwain.

McSwain is currently chief of the Beaumont Police Department and has 14 years of law enforcement experience. He said his motivation is serving the people of Perry County.

“That’s what the people in the county expect law enforcement to do: to bring protection and serve,” said McSwain. “That’s our job.”

McSwain previously ran for sheriff in 2019. Though he lost that election, he’s said he is still optimistic about this one.

“I don’t want to stop until I get there,” McSwain said. “Because I feel like I can do a job for the people here in this county.”

If elected, McSwain said two of his goals are to crack down on drug use in the county and solve cold cases.

“I believe that those families that lost their loved ones deserve closure,” McSwain said. “Not to say that the other candidates haven’t looked into them, but I want to make sure I’ve done everything I can do.”

As the race begins to heat up, McSwain said voters should be ready for something new.

“On November 7, if you want change, all you got to do is put the mark by Jeremy McSwain,” McSwain said.

