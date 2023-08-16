Win Stuff
Hattiesburg School District Pre-K program prepares 4-year-olds for success

By Kyra Lampley
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Children start school as early as 4 in the Hattiesburg School District through its Pre-K program.

The program strives to teach students the foundational skills to carry them through the school system.

“We wanted to make sure that we capture those 4-year-old students coming in so that we can build upon their social and emotional skills and also enhance their literacy so by the time they get to kindergarten, they already have those skills down,” said Hope Mikell, director of curriculum and instruction.

The program started in 2018 as a grant from the Mississippi Department of Education and has since expanded to servicing over 300 students.

Pre-K teacher Annette Lambert teaches at Thames Elementary School. She said students are taught through having fun.

“We teach them how to play and when they play, we pull them in small groups and they sit with us in small groups and work on the concepts and skills that we go over for that day,” said Lambert. “After we do that, we let them play. They learn through play and it’s working.”

Students work all year towards one goal, the state test.

At the end of the last school year, 58% of students entered kindergarten ahead of their peers. The district said it hopes to increase scores this year.

“We always strive for 100, but if we could get at least 70% of our 329 students ready at state benchmark or above state benchmark, we have accomplished our goals of making sure students are kindergarten ready,” Mikell said.

Lambert, who has been teaching for over 20 years, said watching the little ones learn brings her joy.

“It makes me feel so amazing because I can see the difference in them from when they start from the very first day, especially towards the end when they are actually doing and learning and saying the things that we’re wanting to hear,” Lambert said. “They catch on very fast, and their speaking and their social and emotional skills are growing as well and that’s a plus for the system.”

For more information on the program, visit the Hattiesburg School District’s website or call (601) 582-5078.

