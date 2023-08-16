Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Georgia prosecutor seeks March trial date for trial of Trump and 18 others in election case

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in the Fulton County Government Center...
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in the Fulton County Government Center during a news conference, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Atlanta. Donald Trump and several allies have been indicted in Georgia over efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(AP)
By The Associated Press and KATE BRUMBACK
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — The prosecutor in Atlanta who obtained an indictment this week against former President Donald Trump and 18 others wants to take the case to trial in March.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said in a proposed scheduling order filed with the court Wednesday that she wants the trial to start on March 4.

That would have the trial starting a day before Super Tuesday, when the most delegates are at stake in the primary contest to decide the next Republican presidential nominee. Roughly 14 primaries are set to be held across the country, from California and Texas to Massachusetts and Maine.

Willis is also proposing that arraignments for the defendants happen the week of Sept. 5.

Trump and 18 others were indicted Monday by a Fulton County grand jury. They are accused of committing various crimes as part of a scheme to keep Trump in power after his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump’s Georgia-based legal team did not immediately respond to a text message seeking comment.

The order said Willis selected the proposed deadlines “(i)n light of Defendant Donald Trump’s other criminal and civil matters pending in the courts of our sister sovereigns,” saying this timetable wouldn’t conflict with those other courts already scheduled hearings and trial dates.

Trump is already scheduled to stand trial in March in the separate New York case involving dozens of state charges of falsifying business records in connection with an alleged hush money payment to a porn actor. He’s scheduled to stand trial in May in the federal case brought by special counsel Jack Smith alleging he illegally hoarded classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate and thwarted government efforts to return them.

And Smith’s team is seeking a Jan. 2 trial date in the federal case over Trump’s efforts to overturn the election.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
Suspect charged in shooting death of pregnant teen in Laurel
Jones County deputies said 61-year-old George Shirley allegedly shot a gun at his wife and an...
Deputies arrest Ovett man for shooting at two, including his wife
“Our investigation into multiple ATV and motorcycle thefts involving these three individuals...
2 search warrants lead to recovery of multiple stolen ATVs, motorcycles in Jones Co.
Garrett William Mangum, 30, was found guilty of three counts of sexual battery and two counts...
Deer camera played role in Jasper Co. child sex abuse conviction
Firefighters with the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department responded to a car fire on...
Car fire stops traffic, destroys vehicle in North Forrest

Latest News

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside the Capitol, in Washington, May...
A former fundraiser for Rep. George Santos has been charged with wire fraud and identity theft
This image shows the first print edition of the Marion County Record since the police raid.
Kansas prosecutor says police should return computers and cellphones seized in raid on newspaper
FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a...
Some abortion drug restrictions are upheld by an appeals court in a case bound for the Supreme Court
In this photo provided by Caltrans, smoke rises from the Head Fire in Klamath National Forest,...
Evacuations ordered after winds whip Northern California forest fire near site of 2022 deadly blaze