Drew Lugbauer promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett

The Mississippi Braves all-time home run and RBI leader is leaving Pearl to head to Gwinnett
Drew Lugbauer, the M-Braves all-time homerun and RBI leader, was promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett...
Drew Lugbauer, the M-Braves all-time homerun and RBI leader, was promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett Tuesday(Patrick Johnstone/WLBT)
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Braves all-time home run and RBI leader is leaving Pearl to head to Gwinnett. On Tuesday, the M-Braves announced Drew Lugbauer was promoted to the Stripers.

Lugbauer, a 26-year-old first baseman from Pleasant Valley, NY, played in 283 games for the M-Braves, compiling 68 homeruns and 191 runs batted in. This year, Lugbauer was leading the Southern League with 22 homeruns, despite missing 37 games this season.

In Double-A this season, Lugbauer hit a career-high .279 with those 22 homeruns and 58 runs batted in. He also registered a 1.020 on base plus slugging.

