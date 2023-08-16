Drew Lugbauer promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Braves all-time home run and RBI leader is leaving Pearl to head to Gwinnett. On Tuesday, the M-Braves announced Drew Lugbauer was promoted to the Stripers.

Lugbauer, a 26-year-old first baseman from Pleasant Valley, NY, played in 283 games for the M-Braves, compiling 68 homeruns and 191 runs batted in. This year, Lugbauer was leading the Southern League with 22 homeruns, despite missing 37 games this season.

In Double-A this season, Lugbauer hit a career-high .279 with those 22 homeruns and 58 runs batted in. He also registered a 1.020 on base plus slugging.

