Disaster Unemployment Assistance available for 2 Mississippi counties

News release from the Mississippi Department of Employment Security

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Employment Security has announced that Disaster Unemployment Assistance is available for those who were affected by severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes from June 14 -19 in Jackson and Jasper counties.

People who live or work in these counties and could not work because of major storm destruction can apply for assistance. Each claim will be reviewed to determine eligibility to receive DUA.

Self-employed individuals who were living or working in the affected areas at the time of the major disaster and those who are unemployed as a result of the major disaster may also be eligible for DUA.

In addition, those who were unable to reach their jobs because the disaster prevented their travel or scheduled to begin employment but were prevented from doing so by disaster, may apply.

Individuals eligible for DUA are those who:

Became the major support for a household because of the disaster-related death of the head of the household;

Cannot work because of an injury caused as a direct result of the disaster;

Could not work or lost work as a result of physical damage or destruction of a business; or

Are unable to work because of the physical inaccessibility of the place of employment due to its closure by the federal government.

Individuals in Jackson and Jasper Counties can apply online 24 hours a day at www.mdes.ms.gov or by calling 601-493-9428 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The deadline to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance is Thursday, Sept.15, 2023.

