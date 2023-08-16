Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Disaster Unemployment Assistance available for 2 Mississippi counties

June tornado damage in Jasper County.
June tornado damage in Jasper County.(Kyra Lampley)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

News release from the Mississippi Department of Employment Security

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Employment Security has announced that Disaster Unemployment Assistance is available for those who were affected by severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes from June 14 -19 in Jackson and Jasper counties.

People who live or work in these counties and could not work because of major storm destruction can apply for assistance. Each claim will be reviewed to determine eligibility to receive DUA.

Self-employed individuals who were living or working in the affected areas at the time of the major disaster and those who are unemployed as a result of the major disaster may also be eligible for DUA.

In addition, those who were unable to reach their jobs because the disaster prevented their travel or scheduled to begin employment but were prevented from doing so by disaster, may apply.

Individuals eligible for DUA are those who:

  • Became the major support for a household because of the disaster-related death of the head of the household;
  • Cannot work because of an injury caused as a direct result of the disaster;
  • Could not work or lost work as a result of physical damage or destruction of a business; or
  • Are unable to work because of the physical inaccessibility of the place of employment due to its closure by the federal government.

Individuals in Jackson and Jasper Counties can apply online 24 hours a day at www.mdes.ms.gov or by calling 601-493-9428 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The deadline to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance is Thursday, Sept.15, 2023.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
Suspect charged in shooting death of pregnant teen in Laurel
Jones County deputies said 61-year-old George Shirley allegedly shot a gun at his wife and an...
Deputies arrest Ovett man for shooting at two, including his wife
“Our investigation into multiple ATV and motorcycle thefts involving these three individuals...
2 search warrants lead to recovery of multiple stolen ATVs, motorcycles in Jones Co.
Garrett William Mangum, 30, was found guilty of three counts of sexual battery and two counts...
Deer camera played role in Jasper Co. child sex abuse conviction
Firefighters with the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department responded to a car fire on...
Car fire stops traffic, destroys vehicle in North Forrest

Latest News

Carlos Armando Rabago-Torres, 34, pled guilty in a Harrison County courtroom Monday to one...
Man sentenced after selling teddy bear stuffed with fentanyl to undercover Gulfport officer
The two-car collision occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, August 14, at the Bouie River Bridge...
1 injured in accident on I-59 Bouie River bridge
The Jones County Sheriff's Department arrested Glendarrius Traylor (19), Eric Drummond (19),...
4 arrests after rash of auto burglaries across Jones County
Eric Drummond faces charges of auto burglary.
Suspects in Jones County Auto Burglaries