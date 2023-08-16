Win Stuff
Baseball facility to be first new business in Petal’s Central Business District

The city is now preparing to welcome its first business to the district, a baseball training facility.
By Jay Harrison
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - In January, the City of Petal cut the ribbon for its new Central Business District.

The owner, Josh Kittrell, is a Petal native. He said he decided to open the facility after noticing that there weren’t any places to train in Petal.

“Lot of people talk about, ‘Man, I want to do this in Petal. I want to see this in Petal’ and there just wasn’t much action,” said Kittrell. “So, I created this more so to help the youth.”

The two-story facility will help guests learn each aspect of the game, including batting and pitching.

In our downstairs area we’ll have five cages, batting cages, that will all open up to one big area,” Kittrell said. “So, you can take infield work inside if it’s raining and stuff like that.”

Once upstairs, it gets even better.

“In the mezzanine area, I’ve got two bullpens, full-length bullpens, and that’ll be just dedicated to pitching upstairs,” Kittrell said.

In March, Missy Moore purchased Garden Gate Flowers & Gifts.

The shop is located just down the street, on W. Central Avenue.

Moore said the increase in businesses will help bring the shop more customers.

“People coming in and out, and then when they come in, they’re like, ‘We didn’t realize you had such and such,’” said Moore. “They just think we’re flowers.”

Both businesses say their main goal is simple - to bring life back to downtown Petal.

“It’s still alive and thriving, you know, the people who do shop down here,” Moore said. “So, if more come, that would just make it even better.”

Kittrell said he’s hoping to open the facility in the winter but hasn’t set a definite date.

