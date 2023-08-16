Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Adele helps couple with gender reveal

Adele helped a couple reveal the gender of their baby. (Credit: WABC, Shantelle Lord, CNN Newsource)
By WABC Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WABC) - A New York couple enjoyed the gender reveal of a lifetime courtesy of superstar recording artist Adele.

It is a moment that Shantelle Lord and Chris Dare will never forget.

On Saturday, the couple attended Adele’s concert in Las Vegas.

Signs are not allowed, but they brought in a folded-up, custom-made flag that caught Adele’s attention.

“She was like, ‘Oh my God, I would love to do a gender reveal,’ and she’s like ‘Bring them down, bring them down,’” Lord said.

This will be the couple’s first child, and they wanted to be surprised. So they had the sex of their baby written on a note and placed it in an envelope that remained sealed until the mother of all reveals.

“It’s a boy. It’s going to be a very blessed baby boy,” Dare said.

Lord said as they were going back to their seats, they saw people in the audience wiping away their tears. She says it was a “wholesome moment.”

In the video, Adele said she was “so honored to do that.”

“That was so lovely,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
Suspect charged in shooting death of pregnant teen in Laurel
Jones County deputies said 61-year-old George Shirley allegedly shot a gun at his wife and an...
Deputies arrest Ovett man for shooting at two, including his wife
“Our investigation into multiple ATV and motorcycle thefts involving these three individuals...
2 search warrants lead to recovery of multiple stolen ATVs, motorcycles in Jones Co.
Garrett William Mangum, 30, was found guilty of three counts of sexual battery and two counts...
Deer camera played role in Jasper Co. child sex abuse conviction
Firefighters with the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department responded to a car fire on...
Car fire stops traffic, destroys vehicle in North Forrest

Latest News

FILE - The study looked at 21,000 dogs.
Dogs can age healthier by socializing with humans and other pets, study says
A romantic and joyful scene played out on the roof of a Rhode Island hospital, with one doctor...
She said yes! 2 doctors get engaged on hospital helipad
North Korea claims the private sought refuge. (Source: CNN/US ARMY/SARAH LESLIE/KOREAN CENTRAL...
North Korea talks about US soldier that came over border
Wednesday’s announcement said that ALDI will continue to serve Winn-Dixie and Harveys...
Supermarket Shakeup: ALDI acquires Winn-Dixie parent Southeastern Grocers
A very low tide revealed the fossilized beach, which is almost as old as Earth’s most recent...
Fossils discovered at popular tourist destination could be 100,000 years old