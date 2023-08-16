Win Stuff
4 arrests after rash of auto burglaries across Jones County

The Jones County Sheriff's Department arrested Glendarrius Traylor (19), Eric Drummond (19),...
The Jones County Sheriff's Department arrested Glendarrius Traylor (19), Eric Drummond (19), Macon Walters (20) and an unnamed 17-year-old male in connection to a string of auto burglaries.(Jones County Sheriff Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Four male suspects are behind bars following a string of auto burglaries across Jones County.

On Wednesday, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested the suspects at three different locations. Those arrested include Glendarrius Traylor (19), Eric Drummond (19), Macon Walters (20) and an unnamed 17-year-old male.

Caption

Traylor, Drummond and the unnamed minor face charges of automobile burglary, and Walters faces charges of accessory to a crime.

JCSD Sheriff Joe Berlin said the arrests resulted from a thorough investigation into multiple auto burglaries over three weeks.

“We have been extremely busy investigating these automobile burglaries, collecting evidence, developing suspects and now making arrests,” said Berlin. “Virtually every Division in the Jones County Sheriff’s Department has participated in the investigations and/or during the execution of search warrants. Additional investigations continue, and more arrests are certainly possible.”

The three suspects are incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility and Jones County Juvenile Detention Facility while awaiting their initial appearances in the Jones County Justice Court.

