Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

13 inmates graduate Ole Miss program

“The Prison-to-College pipeline Program”
By Howard Ballou
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman had 13 inmates to graduate college-level courses offered by the University of Mississippi Tuesday.

The class of 13 was racially diverse, with both black and white inmates who had signed up for intensive coursework that studied race relations in America, focusing particularly on the life of the Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr.

Various books about Dr. King comprised the curriculum.

This summer, professors from Ole Miss taught the various courses both online and in person at the prison as part of a 9-year-old educational program sponsored by the University of Mississippi called “The Prison-to-College Pipeline Program.”

Inmate students have already attained their GEDs to enter the program, which is designed to “smoothly transition them to college coursework.” Faculty and former faculty of Ole Miss serve as instructors. Those inmates who take the courses for college credit are working toward 4-year degrees.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
Suspect charged in shooting death of pregnant teen in Laurel
Jones County deputies said 61-year-old George Shirley allegedly shot a gun at his wife and an...
Deputies arrest Ovett man for shooting at two, including his wife
“Our investigation into multiple ATV and motorcycle thefts involving these three individuals...
2 search warrants lead to recovery of multiple stolen ATVs, motorcycles in Jones Co.
Garrett William Mangum, 30, was found guilty of three counts of sexual battery and two counts...
Deer camera played role in Jasper Co. child sex abuse conviction
Firefighters with the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department responded to a car fire on...
Car fire stops traffic, destroys vehicle in North Forrest

Latest News

Cannon Crowder, PCS
Players of the Pine Belt: PCS senior QB Cannon Crowder
Cannon Crowder, PCS
Players of the Pine Belt: PCS senior QB Cannon Crowder
6pm Headlines 8/15
6pm Headlines 8/15
-
MDHS announces SNAP fraud replacement
Talks of closing Jackson Zoo emerge during budget hearings