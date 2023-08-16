1 injured in accident on I-59 Bouie River bridge

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-car collision on a Bouie River bridge resulted in one person going to the hospital.

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, August 14, at the Bouie River Bridge on I-59.

Autoplay Caption

First responders said the wreckage blocked the inside northbound lane. Additionally, one adult sustained injuries requiring ambulance transport to a local hospital.

Units from the North Forrest, Macedonia and Rawls Springs volunteer fire departments responded to the scene.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.