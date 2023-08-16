08/16 Ryan’s “Fall-Like!?” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Yesterday’s cold front didn’t bring much in the way of rain, but we are waking up to a dramatically improved morning! You might think Fall crept up on us this morning and tomorrow with all this cooler/drier air, but it’s actually just getting us back to where we should be in summer. Today’s high will certainly “feel” like fall with dewpoints in the low-to-mid 60s, but our high will still be in the low 90s near 92. I cannot stress how much of an improvement that is over where we’ve been though. Since the weekend, highs have climbed into the low 100s with dewpoints in the mid 70s, meaning heat indices around 115 were more the norm than not. That means in the peak of the afternoon it will “feel” around 25-30 degrees cooler compared to some of those nearly 120 degree heat index afternoons recently.

Sadly, it will be a short-lived improvement. Highs will begin to creep up as early as tomorrow, rising to near 96. Thankfully the humidity will still be on the low-to-normal side, but that won’t last much longer either. By Friday highs will have climbed back into the low 100s and the dewpoint into the 70s. It won’t be all that bad initially, but by the weekend I’d expect our daily, area-wide heat warnings to return and linger into next week. It does look like at least a few days will see some cooling showers next week, but overall it’s still trending considerably drier than normal.

