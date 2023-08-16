Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

08/16 Ryan’s “Fall-Like!?” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Hasn’t been as good as today’s going to be in quite some time!
08/16 Ryan’s “Fall-Like!?” Wednesday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Yesterday’s cold front didn’t bring much in the way of rain, but we are waking up to a dramatically improved morning! You might think Fall crept up on us this morning and tomorrow with all this cooler/drier air, but it’s actually just getting us back to where we should be in summer. Today’s high will certainly “feel” like fall with dewpoints in the low-to-mid 60s, but our high will still be in the low 90s near 92. I cannot stress how much of an improvement that is over where we’ve been though. Since the weekend, highs have climbed into the low 100s with dewpoints in the mid 70s, meaning heat indices around 115 were more the norm than not. That means in the peak of the afternoon it will “feel” around 25-30 degrees cooler compared to some of those nearly 120 degree heat index afternoons recently.

Sadly, it will be a short-lived improvement. Highs will begin to creep up as early as tomorrow, rising to near 96. Thankfully the humidity will still be on the low-to-normal side, but that won’t last much longer either. By Friday highs will have climbed back into the low 100s and the dewpoint into the 70s. It won’t be all that bad initially, but by the weekend I’d expect our daily, area-wide heat warnings to return and linger into next week. It does look like at least a few days will see some cooling showers next week, but overall it’s still trending considerably drier than normal.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
Suspect charged in shooting death of pregnant teen in Laurel
Jones County deputies said 61-year-old George Shirley allegedly shot a gun at his wife and an...
Deputies arrest Ovett man for shooting at two, including his wife
“Our investigation into multiple ATV and motorcycle thefts involving these three individuals...
2 search warrants lead to recovery of multiple stolen ATVs, motorcycles in Jones Co.
Garrett William Mangum, 30, was found guilty of three counts of sexual battery and two counts...
Deer camera played role in Jasper Co. child sex abuse conviction
Firefighters with the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department responded to a car fire on...
Car fire stops traffic, destroys vehicle in North Forrest

Latest News

08/16 Ryan’s “Fall-Like!?” Wednesday Morning Forecast
08/16 Ryan’s “Fall-Like!?” Wednesday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 8/15
Tomorrow will feel great with cooler temperatures and low humidity!
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 8/15
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 8/15
08/15 Ryan’s “Cooling Off” Tuesday Morning Forecast
08/15 Ryan’s “Cooling Off” Tuesday Morning Forecast