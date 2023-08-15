William Carey gears up for classes to return Monday

News Release from William Carey University

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With classes starting in less than a week, William Carey University got the new academic year off to a big start today with its annual Faculty & Staff Assembly.

This year’s gathering featured the Spirit of Carey Marching Band, a costume contest, a presentation of colors by a Camp Shelby Honor Guard and Dr. Ben Burnett’s review of the year’s successes.

The keynote speaker for the event was Jon Gordon, a writer known for helping companies build positive cultures. He has written 28 books, including 15 best-sellers and five children’s books. His fans brought their copies for autographs.

Gordon’s principles have been put to the test by Fortune 500 companies, professional sports teams, school districts, hospitals and non-profits. His clients include the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Bulls, Miami Heat, Southwest Airlines, Bayer, In-N-Out Burger, Northwestern Mutual, West Point Academy and more.

Classes at William Carey start Monday, Aug. 21.

Walk-in registration is Thursday, or you can get started now by applying at www.wmcarey.edu.

