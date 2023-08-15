VFDs in Jones Co. tackle morining mobile home fire

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Multiple volunteer fire departments in Jones County worked to put out a mobile home fire Tuesday morning.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, a structure fire was reported at Murray Drive just after 9 a.m.

Bumgardner said firefighters with the Glade Volunteer Fire Department reported a visible cloud of smoke coming near the address.

When the first responding fire unit arrived, firefighters found the doublewide mobile home totally on fire on about 1/3 of the home, with the fire being spread through the floor and the attic spaces. Bumgardner said firefighters quickly started fighting the blaze.

The home was severely damaged, but no injuries were reported, according to Bumgardner. She said the homeowners, Alec and Anna Pearson, were not at home at the time of the fire.

Glade, Powers, Sandersville M&M, and Southwest Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the fire.

Bumgardner mentions how Tuesday morning’s fire highlights the need for more personnel for the volunteer fire departments in the fire council.

“This structure fire highlights the need for additional personnel, especially during business hours Monday through Friday,” Bumgardner said. “Since volunteers also work, those times can be the most difficult, leading to personnel responding from the other areas of the county for a single call.

Additionally, in the extreme heat the area has endured, more firefighters are needed to fight fires due to the need for frequent breaks to prevent exhaustion.”

